HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested in Houston County after police say he raped a woman at a local motel. Ralph Perez Coleman, 21, of Dothan, was arrested on Wednesday on a first-degree rape charge after Dothan Police say he raped a 19-year-old woman on April 12 at a Dothan motel. The woman went to the motel intending to see another man, however, Coleman forced himself onto her, according to police.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO