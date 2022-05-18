ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey takes actions to prevent price gouging of baby formula

By Noah Zucker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nationwide baby formula shortage led New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency Tuesday night, a move that activates the state's price gouging laws. The executive order makes excessive formula price increases illegal under the Consumer Fraud Act. Now, retailers are prohibited from charging more than 10%...

