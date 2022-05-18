ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea to Finalise Jules Kounde Transfer After Todd Boehly's Takeover is Complete

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea are set to finalise the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after Todd Boehly completes his takeover of the club, according to reports.

The American-Swiss consortium are set to complete their purchase of the club despite concerns from the UK Government regarding the destination of the funds.

As per Nizaar Kinsella , Chelsea will finalise their transfer of Kounde once the takeover is complete.

The report states that the Blues have put plans in place to sign the defender as soon as the takeover is complete and sanctions have been put to an end.

Chelsea are currently operating with a restricted licence as Boehly awaits the completion of his consortium's deal.

Kounde has a verbal agreement in place regarding a move to Stamford Bridge after the deal could not be reached last year.

Sevilla need to raise £38 million before June 30 and are asking for £59 million for the French international.

The Spanish side are keen to complete a deal quickly so that they can act fast and get a replacement for Kounde in before too long.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains a top target.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

This comes as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, Rudiger, informed Thomas Tuchel of his desire to leave Chelsea

"We gave everything and now we enter a situation where we can't fight any more because of the sanctions and now Toni will leave," Tuchel confirmed.

