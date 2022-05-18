ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula PaddleHeads’ Exhibition Will Raise Money for United Way

By Ryan Nelson
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to Missoula PaddleHeads baseball, most of the attention has been put on May 25 as the day the 2022 season begins. And I can't argue that as May 25 is the opening day of the season as well as the first home game of the year for the...

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Zoo Town Surfers Highlight the Importance of Water Safety

We're jonesing for the days when nicer weather hits Missoula and decides to finally stick around for a while. We were teased by the sun again as we started the week with some pretty amazing weather. And it felt like everybody got outside and took advantage of the day on Monday as temps were in the low 70s. I saw more bikers than normal, the neighborhood was hopping with kids about ten minutes after the school bus dropped them off, and the sound of neighbor's lawn mowers filled the house as it was a windows open kind of day.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana and Montana State Football Have a New TV Home This Fall

As Hank Williams, Jr. asked so many times while singing the theme song on ESPN, "are you ready for some football?" I know, I know, it's pretty much baseball season right now and football isn't until the fall. So maybe a better question would be "are you ready for some football news?" The University of Montana, along with Montana State University and the Big Sky Conference, shared some big news about how we'll be able to watch games for the upcoming season.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Society
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
Missoula County, MT
Society
Missoula, MT
Society
County
Missoula County, MT
Missoula County, MT
Sports
96.3 The Blaze

How Rude! Where Does Montana Rank in Rudest States in the USA?

It is going to be a circus next weekend. Memorial Day Weekend is coming soon. People all flock to the lakes and hills from everywhere. Whether they are traveling from out of state or simply locals taking a weekend trip, the campgrounds are full and the traffic getting out of town is a nightmare. It is the anxiety of trying to get out of town on holiday weekends that makes me not even want to go. It makes me want to just go back home, close my blinds, and play video games until Tuesday morning. It is mostly because people are rude. But, how rude are people in Montana, compared to other parts of the country?
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

‘Fast Track’ Training for Montana Construction Jobs

It's a race in Montana between "Help Wanted" and "For Sale" signs. We've all seen the huge price spikes in properties under the Big Sky. But we've also been disappointed by the length of time it takes to get basic building projects done. And often, that recently sold property which needs some construction work is faced with the question - "Can it be done this YEAR?"
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missoula Paddleheads#Exhibition Game#Home Game#The United Way
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Gets Fewer Spam Calls Than Most Other States in the US

You ever have one of those days where your phone keeps going off, but then every time you answer it, it's a robot on the other end or somebody telling you the warranty is up on your car? It feels like I get those spam calls all the time - so I guess I can be grateful we don't live in another part of the country, where those kinds of calls are even worse.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
96.3 The Blaze

A Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Cowboy Creates His Own Blend of Whiskey

Season 5 filming of the hit television show "Yellowstone" is underway here in Montana. This season is rumored to be bigger than ever with sightings of film crews and even cast members being reported around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley. One cast member who is the subject of frequent sightings is Forrie J Smith (a.k.a Lloyd from 'Yellowstone.") Forrie has been reported to stop at different "watering holes" up and down the Bitterroot Valley for a cold drink. As it turns out, Forrie knows his whiskey. He even created his own whiskey brand.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Who Has The Better Downtown? Bozeman or Missoula?

One of the hardest decisions I've ever had to deal with, and I think some folks aren't going to be happy with me. Bozeman or Missoula? It's a question that has had Montanans argue for years on which town is better. Usually, locals will use the universities as the focal point, on which place is better. Some locals will use Yellowstone National Park, or the two world-class ski resorts, as a reference on what city is better.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Did They Bite? Montana Graduate Makes Pitch on TV’s Shark Tank

I love watching Shark Tank on TV. It's cool to see people fulfill their dreams by getting one of the investors to partner with them on their product. The show also makes me frustrated and wonder "why can't I come up with one of those million-dollar ideas?" On Friday's episode, an Oklahoma firefighter, and former Billings West grad, appeared in front of the sharks with his son and brother-in-law to present his creation, the Chill-N-Reel.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Expect Johnsrud Park Area Road Construction Delays All Summer

One of the most popular river areas in Missoula County for fishing, swimming, boating and general, uh, mirth, may not be as easy to access this summer. Western Montana recreation enthusiasts of all ages are familiar with Johnsrud Park, hidden from Highway 200 along the Blackfoot River, between Bonner and Potomac. A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks overview of its amenities says that Johnsrud is a state fishing access site with restrooms and drinking water. Fishing and boating may be enjoyed on the Blackfoot River. There is a boat launch for carry-in launching only. Non-motorized watercraft only is allowed for the Blackfoot River and its tributaries. Johnsrud also includes a day use shelter, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, and baseball diamond.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Cycling Event Inspired by The Popular ‘Mullet’ Hairstyle

AH...The Mullet. What is there to say about this timeless hairstyle? It is an iconic hairstyle that will never entirely disappear. Dating back to prehistoric times, you have seen many different kinds of mullets. Everything from the majestic "Dog the Bounty Hunter" style to the "Flock of Seagulls" style. Don't get me started on the ever-popular "Billy Ray Cyrus" style.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

An ‘Uncontrollable Deviant Impulse’ Lands Man in Missoula Jail

58-year-old Kenton Shaull of Washington State is in the Missoula County Detention Center on $300,000 bond charged with sexual abuse of children. Court documents state that Shaull traveled to Missoula specifically to engage in sexual activity with a person he thought was only 14 years old, but was actually a law enforcement officer posing as a child.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy