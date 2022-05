This is May and the humidity cannot be kept down low for long. It has returned, pushing dew points back into the 60s and even near 70 closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line making it feel muggier. Most of the state is under the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening. There is an Enhanced Risk for parts of central into northeast Kansas which includes many of our northern KSN counties. There is a large swath under a Slight Risk with any remaining counties under a General to Marginal Risk for severe weather.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO