A Chattanooga baseball league for people with special needs has one man going above and beyond to keep the game alive. The Dream League gives everyone an opportunity to experience the joy of the game. Janet Daniel's son has been playing here for many years and she says there's one man spearheading the mission. “David Dake is a true blessing. He is so dedicated to this league and loves the kids like they’re his own,” said Daniel.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO