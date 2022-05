PORT ARTHUR — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 47-year-old Gloria Cole on bribery and 911 abuse charges. Cole allegedly called 911 15 times on between 6:30 a.m. and 9:18 a.m. on April 17, then later attempted to bribe the officer who arrested her for 911 abuse while being transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

