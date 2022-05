Barbara J. Puterbaugh, 88, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022. She was the wonderful wife of 61 years to Roger; loving mother to Lynn, of Aurora, IL, Cindy (Duncan) Giles, of Naperville, IL, Amy Anderson, of Knoxville, TN; Grandma to Cameron (Scott) Grzenczyk of Chicago, IL, Madeline Giles of Mt. Shasta, CA, Anne Giles of Denver, CO, Zack Anderson of Northwood, IA, and Nate (Anna) Anderson of Minneapolis, MN; and Great-Grandma to 5. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law Jane K. Kanicki of Delran, NJ, as well as many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO