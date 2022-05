KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — A Clio woman is in custody after allegedly starting a fire at a haunted attraction in Saginaw County, a fire that resumed burning nearly 12 hours later. The matter began about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, when a motorist reported a car broken down or out of gas on the Zilwaukee Bridge, said Saginaw County Sheriff’s Lt. Russell Kolb. The caller said a woman was standing near the car, talking on a cellphone, Kolb said.

