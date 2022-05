Breezy Friday. Scattered t-storms Saturday. Flooding downpours Sunday, Click and watch the forecast video for details. It has been hot again today In South Mississippi. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be expected for the rest of the afternoon and into Friday. Rain chances remain low through Friday. High temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index of about 96° to 102°. A wetter pattern starts to set up for the weekend. A frontal system will approach the area and allow Gulf moisture to be ushered into South Mississippi. The front is expected to stall through the region. Saturday brings scattered showers and thunderstorms, but there should be rain-free hours, too. Sunday looks more like a washout with fewer rain-free hours and possibly even heavier downpours as the front gets closer. Rain chances stay elevated early next week.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO