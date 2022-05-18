ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New apartment building renews hope for Park Heights

By Mark Roper
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
All eyes will be on the Preakness Stakes this weekend but the neighborhood surrounding Old Hilltop has seen better days.

A new apartment building is part of a renewed vision for investment in the Park Heights neighborhood.

The non-profit Park Heights Renaissance (PHR) was incorporated in November 2007, and since that time it has been committed to revitalizing the Park Heights neighborhood.

Its plan includes creating a healthy community with a safe environment for kids, a diverse local economy, job opportunities for residents, as well as safe and affordable housing.

The property developers Pennrose along with Park Heights Renaissance will celebrate the grand opening of the Renaissance Row apartment building on Thursday.

Renaissance Row is an 84-unit affordable, mixed-use community which transformed blighted housing to create one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for low-income families.

Pennrose regional vice president Patrick Stewart said “I’ve seen the first residents move in which is extremely exciting. One of whom, one of the first residents, this is actually her first home she was able to afford on her own. That kind of impact on people's lives, that's the kind of impact on the city is what we're all about.”

Park Heights Renaissance CEO Yolanda Jiggetts said “it starts with investment. It starts with being in the community.”

“It’s an uphill challenge and battle to turn things around but I think Park Heights is now positioned even through a national pandemic we have really made some serious strides in getting the residents involved,” Jiggetts said.

Besides new apartments, there also is about 23,000 square feet of office space which will serve as the new headquarters for Park Heights Renaissance.

The developer has a special offer for interested tenants looking for a new place to call home. Pennrose will grant one month free rent and waive the application fee to those who apply by May 31st.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

