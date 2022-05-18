ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans Salary Cap Primer

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans learned their fate Tuesday night, they will select 8th in the 2022 NBA Draft. New Orleans will also have their own second round pick (#41) and the Utah Jazz second round pick (#52). In the future the Pelicans still have a lot of draft assets...

Pelicans take Lakers’ first pick, will select #8 overall

New Orleans did not cash in on its 6.0 percent odds of winning Tuesday’s draft lottery, nor did the Pelicans capitalize on a 26.3 percent chance of moving up into a top-four pick. Yet New Orleans still came away a winner in Chicago, simply by procuring the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round selection.
Magic Win 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, Lakers Sending No. 8 Pick To Pelicans

The Orlando Magic have won the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, landing the No. 1 overall pick. Right after the Magic, the Oklahoma City Thunder will appear on the clock — before making another selection at No. 12 — and the Houston Rockets will pick their young new star third when the 2022 NBA Draft takes place at Barclays Center in New York City, N.Y., on June 23, 2022.
2 Trade Packages To Send 76ers’ James Harden To Sacramento Kings

When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired NBA superstar James Harden, they had the Larry O’Brien Trophy in mind. Unfortunately, the Miami Heat had similar ambitions this season. Whether they’ll get to hoist it at the end of the year remains to be seen. We know the Sixers won’t. The Heat sent them packing in the 2021-22 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Now, they’re left to sit at home and wonder how they can ensure a different result next season.
2022 NBA Draft picks by team

Not only did the Thunder move up in Tuesday’s Draft Lottery to claim this year’s No. 2 overall pick, but they’re also one of just three teams with four picks in the 2022 draft. No team’s 2022 selections are more valuable than Oklahoma City’s — in addition to the second-overall pick, the Thunder control No. 12, No. 30 and No. 34.
Knicks Stealing Jalen Brunson From Luka Doncic's Mavs? 'A Shock,' Says Insider

According to a report from the New York Post , the New York Knicks' quest for Jalen Brunson might be over before it ever officially gets underway. A league source has apparently set out to wake up Knicks fans from their dreams of Brunson running the point in New York, telling Marc Berman that they'd be "shocked" if Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't do everything in his power to keep him in the Lone Star State. A sign-and-trade would be the most viable option for Brunson to make the switch, as the Knicks would have to dispose of several hefty, one-year-remaining contracts (i.e. Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks) to make a noticeable splash this offseason. But Cuban has hinted that he's not interested in such a transaction.
