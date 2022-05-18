ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

Springwater Ocoee

By Writers Bloc
salemleader.com
 2 days ago

Springwater Ocoee, age 68, of Salem passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at Meadow View Health &...

salemleader.com

salemleader.com

Mowing donations needed

Walnut Ridge Cemetery is accepting donations for mowing and upkeep expenses. Also, please only place flowers on headstones and don’t throw old flowers on the ground, please take them with you and discard. Donations can be mailed to Amy Cornett, 116 W. Cornett Lane, Salem, IN 47167. Contact Cornett...
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Unified

One of the torch bearers during the opening ceremonies at the May 10, South Central Special Education Co-op Unified Track Meet was Salem Middle School sixth-grade student Billie Dearborn. Here, she carries the torch with an Indiana State Police trooper. See more from the Unified track meet in The Salem Democrat today.
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

BSE meets SHS grads

See keepsake graduation section in today's Salem Democrat. Fifth graders at Bradie Shrum Elementary School greeted SHS seniors as they walked through the school. Here, BSE students, Kayne Smith, Adleigh Day and Madelyn Arthur congratulate Katie Hobbs.
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Updated -- Two killed in police-Involved shooting near Palmyra

Harrison County – Wednesday, May 18, 2022: Detective Christopher Tucker and Crime Scene Investigators with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg continue their investigation into the police-involved shooting that occurred on SR 135 just south of Palmyra on Monday. Part of that investigation included interviews, collection and examination of physical evidence, collection and viewing of video evidence, and attending the autopsies of both deceased.
PALMYRA, IN
salemleader.com

Spring choir concert

Salem High and Middle School choirs will present their spring concert on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Trueblood Performing Arts Center at Salem Middle School. Both choirs will be performing various songs with an exciting closing of the show featuring their...
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

NARFE meeting

The New Albany Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet on Wednesday, May 25, at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant. All active federal employees, retired federal employees, their spouse or survivor are welcome to attend. No reservations are required. For further details, please contact chapter president...
NEW ALBANY, IN

