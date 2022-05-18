Springwater Ocoee

Harrison County – Wednesday, May 18, 2022: Detective Christopher Tucker and Crime Scene Investigators with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg continue their investigation into the police-involved shooting that occurred on SR 135 just south of Palmyra on Monday. Part of that investigation included interviews, collection and examination of physical evidence, collection and viewing of video evidence, and attending the autopsies of both deceased.

