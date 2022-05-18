Oroville Bus Shooting Suspect’s Hearing Pushed Back

OROVILLE (CBS13) — A hearing for the suspect in the Oroville bus shooting that left one person dead four others injured has been delayed.

Asaahdi Coleman is accused of shooting five people and killing one person in February on a Greyhound bus.

Yesterday’s hearing for Coleman was pushed back after his defense team asked for more time to review a psychological report formed on him.

Investigators say Coleman had boarded the Los Angeles-bound bus in Redding. The bus stopped in Red Bluff and Chico before stopping in Oroville. Passengers reported that Coleman appears to have made or received a phone call that made him agitated and, at some point, he reportedly showed people a firearm he had in his bag.