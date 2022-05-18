ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Jobs of the week, May 18

By TownLift // Laura M
 2 days ago
Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard.

Stretch-n-Grow of Utah is hiring a Children’s Fitness & Sports Coach. This is a part-time position where coaches implement a pre-planned curriculum teaching in Preschools, Childcare Facilities, Afterschool Programs, and Recreation centers.

Promontory Club, Monterey Technologies, Park City Municipal and Elements Massage are hiring as well.

