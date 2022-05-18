ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Woman tumbles off cruise ship deck in middle of night and vanishes, Alaska officials say

By Mark Price
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

A passenger aboard a cruise ship sailing along southern Alaska fell off the vessel in the middle of the night and vanished, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, as the cruise ship Celebrity Solstice was passing Eldred Rock in Lynn Canal, officials said in a news release.

Investigators have not released the identity of the 40-year-old woman.

The ship’s captain reported she fell overboard, but the circumstances were not revealed. The moment was recorded by a security camera, KOMO News reported.

Coast Guard air and surface crews searched the canal, covering 68 nautical miles in 9 hours, according to an update. The search was suspended indefinitely late May 17.

It is estimated an adult adrift in the 41-degree water has a “survival time of 6.19 hours,” Coast Guard officials told the Anchorage Daily News.

“Despite our best efforts to locate the individual, it is with heavy hearts that we make the decision to suspend the search,” Coast Guard Lt.j.g. Trevor Layman said in a release.

“The decision to suspend active searching is based on a number of factors including weather, sea state, water temperature and other variables.”

The Celebrity Solstice has an occupancy of 2,852 people and was offering a trip to view Alaska’s Dawes Glacier, according to the cruise line’s website.

Lynn Canal is a 90-mile long fjord in Southeast Alaska and is considered “the deepest fjord in North America at over 2,000 feet (233 fathoms),” according to Alaska Guide Co.

Search launched for woman who fell from Carnival cruise ship 150 miles off Louisiana

Coast Guard stumbles onto dog swimming across vast Pamlico Sound off North Carolina

300 rescued off Hawaii beach after swells churn ocean like ‘a giant washing machine’

Comments / 0

Related
cruisehive.com

Search Suspended for Woman Overboard Celebrity Cruise Ship

The search has ended for a woman overboard from Celebrity Solstice in Alaska’s Inside Passage. The woman was reported overboard at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and search operations began, but without success. The search was suspended nine hours later due to the probability that the woman has not survived.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Accidents
State
Hawaii State
US News and World Report

The Best Times to Cruise to Alaska

Alaska's astounding beauty and vast wilderness are unlike any other destination in the U.S. – and even in the world. While you can plan land-based trips to the state, many of Alaska's majestic snow-capped mountains, pristine forests, glacial waterways and abundant wildlife are in remote locations, only reachable by plane or by boat. That's just one of the many reasons why Alaska is one of the most popular cruise destinations in the world.
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
cruisehive.com

Popular Shore Excursion in Alaska for Cruise Visitors is Restricted

One of the most popular attractions in Alaska, the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad, will not be running as scheduled this summer. Due to the border controls between the Alaskan and Canadian Borders, the train’s operators feel that there are too many obstacles to make the tours viable.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Alaska#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#Accident#The U S Coast Guard#Celebrity Solstice#Komo News#The Anchorage Daily News
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Hit by Cargo Vessel in The Bahamas

Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas was involved in an accident today as the vessel was struck by a cargo ship in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island, in The Bahamas. The accident is unfortunate as Royal Caribbean International had only recently changed the itinerary from a sea day to a day at Freeport. The Tropic Freedom cargo vessel hit the concrete pier in the port and then hit the stern of Mariner of the Seas. The cargo vessel was lodged into the stern of Mariner of the Seas.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Drops Another Covid Pandemic Rule

The cruise industry has adapted quickly as the covid pandemic has changed. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report have had to change their rules and safety protocols repeatedly since returning to sailing in July 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AccuWeather

Coast Guard makes dramatic rescue after rogue wave wrecks sailboat

Video footage showed rescuers battling rough seas and blustery winds to pull the four-man crew to safety after a long journey almost turned to tragedy. A four-man sailing crew injured and suffering from near hypothermia out in the Atlantic Ocean had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after a “rogue wave” thrashed and tossed about their 39-foot sailboat off the coast of eastern Long Island.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cruisehive.com

Princess Cruise Ship Itinerary Changed Again, Ports Canceled

Crown Princess, which has only resumed service this week with her first cruise in more than two years, is experiencing ongoing engine issues that have required more itinerary changes and even port cancelations. This is in addition to changes that were announced a week before the sailing due to scheduled...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Shuffles Ships, Informs Guests on Replacement Cruises

As Royal Caribbean International has reviewed 2023 deployment plans, the cruise line has opted to reposition Voyager of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas, causing some confusion about which ship will be where at what time. Fortunately, guests’ bookings are being protected and different options are available for these changed cruises.
TRAVEL
natureworldnews.com

Dead Fin Whale with Strike Marks Washed Up Ashore in Suffolk, England

A dead fin whale with "strike marks" was found along a tourist attraction beach in Suffolk, located southeast of England and northwest of London. The marine mammal measures up to 40 feet (12.3 meters) comparable to the size of a bus or a fishing boat. Fin Whale Death. Scientists have...
ANIMALS
cruisehive.com

Icon Of The Seas Will Surpass Oasis-class Ships As Biggest in The World

Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, will be the biggest cruise ever built when she sails. The LNG-powered ship is currently under construction, and until now, we expected that the new Icon-class of ships would be slightly bigger than the Quantum-class but smaller than the current largest cruise ships, the Oasis-class.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
526
Followers
100
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy