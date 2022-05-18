Who makes the best cheesecake in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll

Bellingham is full of local restaurants and bakeries, and after completing polls to find your favorite breweries , burritos and chicken wings , we are looking for the best cheesecake baked in Whatcom County.

Cast your vote below in our poll for your favorite cheesecake maker. Chuckanut Bay Foods bakes and distributes cheesecake for northwest grocery stores, and local bakeries such as Icing on the Cake , Pure Bliss Desserts and Slice of Heaven Bakery and Cafe make cheesecake in various flavors and seasonal offerings.

Our nonscientific poll will be open until midnight on Tuesday, May 24, so go vote now for your favorite. You can vote as often as you want, and once a winner is determined, we’ll announce the winner.

If we missed your favorite, let us know in the comments.

