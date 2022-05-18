ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who makes the best cheesecake in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll

By Alyse Messmer
Bellingham is full of local restaurants and bakeries, and after completing polls to find your favorite breweries , burritos and chicken wings , we are looking for the best cheesecake baked in Whatcom County.

Cast your vote below in our poll for your favorite cheesecake maker. Chuckanut Bay Foods bakes and distributes cheesecake for northwest grocery stores, and local bakeries such as Icing on the Cake , Pure Bliss Desserts and Slice of Heaven Bakery and Cafe make cheesecake in various flavors and seasonal offerings.

Our nonscientific poll will be open until midnight on Tuesday, May 24, so go vote now for your favorite. You can vote as often as you want, and once a winner is determined, we’ll announce the winner.

If we missed your favorite, let us know in the comments.

Western Front

The 'spot' for Bellingham’s backyard gardeners

When Rick Baunach bought his second home, he found a concrete Japanese lantern in the garden, he calls this his Japanese garden seed. He became interested in Japanese gardening techniques and his love of gardening grew. Baunach started the Whatcom County Gardener’s page on Facebook nine years ago, the page...
bellevuereporter.com

After long debate, Edmonds bans homeless people from living outside

EDMONDS — People without homes can soon be forced to abandon their belongings and take a bus ticket to a shelter up to 35 miles away under a new Edmonds law. If not, they may be charged with a misdemeanor, and that could lead to an arrest with up to a $1,000 fine or jail time.
EDMONDS, WA
kpug1170.com

Port of Bellingham hosting jobs fair at Zuanich Point Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – You can learn about marine job opportunities at Bellingham’s waterfront this Thursday, May 19th. Thirty-five marine trades companies will offer jobs and internships at the Port’s Marine Trades Job and Internship Fair. It’ll run from noon to 4 p.m. at the new Fishermen’s Pavilion...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Vacation rental hosts ask county to review possible regulation

About 10 Whatcom County residents voiced their concerns on proposed amendments to Title 20 zoning to regulate short-term vacation rentals (STRs) in a Whatcom County Council advisory public hearing May 10. The hearing was intended to gauge public interest on whether such proposed amendments are needed and supported by the public. Council made no action on the ordinance.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

People living in tents along state highways cannot stay if offered shelter, Gov. Inslee says

OLYMPIA, Wash. - People living in encampments along state highway right-of-ways will soon have to make a decision, Governor Jay Inslee said: take shelter or move. Inslee made the comments in a press conference Wednesday at the state capitol. He was proudly promoting an $800 million plan approved by the state legislature early this year for funding rapid housing for people living unsheltered.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Master Builders Association opposes new Kirkland tree ordinance

On May 18, Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) joined eight builder-developers and property owners in filing an appeal before the Growth Management Hearings Board regarding Kirkland’s recently adopted tree protection ordinance. On March 15, the Kirkland City Council approved the ordinance governing tree removal and...
KIRKLAND, WA
whatcom-news.com

Steps continue toward reopening Intalco Works aluminum smelter at Cherry Point

FERNDALE, Wash. — The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 2379 announced today, May 19th, that members have ratified a 50year collective bargaining agreement with Blue Wolf Capital Partners (BWCP). BWCP is a New York-based private equity firm that has expressed interest in reopening and modernizing the former aluminum manufacturing plant facility at 4050 Mountain View Road.
FERNDALE, WA
KVCR NEWS

For two years, this Washington island has grappled with the long reach of COVID

It didn't take long for the pandemic to arrive on Whidbey Island. That pastoral slice of the Pacific Northwest meanders through the upper reaches of Puget Sound, coming within just 30 miles of downtown Seattle. It was this corner of the country that alerted Americans to the reality that a virus doesn't abide by international borders and a global pandemic had made landfall in the U.S.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bellingham Herald

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

