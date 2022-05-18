ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

‘I don’t know why I wasn’t scared. I’m just brave’: 8-year-old girl hid in a cooler during Buffalo shooting

By Sarah Minkewicz | Nexstar Media Wire
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPlWB_0fi6UgdN00
Tweet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Calling 8-year-old Londin Thomas brave is an understatement. She was inside the Jefferson Avenue Tops grocery store with her parents Saturday during a deadly mass shooting. Throughout it all, she remained calm, and stuck by her dad.

“I didn’t know what was going on, I just like followed my dad,” she said. “I don’t know why I wasn’t scared. I’m just brave.”

She was at Tops with her parents, Lamont Thomas and Julie Hartwell, getting groceries for a Saturday afternoon cookout. Londin and her dad broke away to look at cake mixes.

“That’s when all the shots rang out,” Lamont Thomas said. “At first you don’t think that it’s going to be that. You think a couple shots, and it’s over with pretty quick, but once it kept going and getting louder and closer then you finally kick in and realize what’s going on.”

Hartwell spoke to the feeling of not being with her family at the time of the shooting.

“The horrific footsteps and everything that, like tied into the chaos, I just wished I was with my daughter at that time,” she said. “I was mad that I didn’t even know where she was at.”

Lamont and Londin rushed to the back of the store and hid in a cooler.

“We followed a lady to the milk coolers and we just hid back there and waited for the shots to stop,” Lamont said.

“I wasn’t really scared,” Londin added. “I was scared for my mom because I thought something happened to her.”

The family said the next 20 minutes, prior to being reunited, felt like a lifetime.

“It felt like an eternity to me. It went on forever,” Julie said. “I’m just glad that she was safe and she was taken care of. That’s all I cared about.”

The family is okay now, but says those memories won’t be going away.

“What are we going to do after this? That’s all I’m worried about,” Julie said. “Because my kid has to grow up here. What is the next step to prevent this from even happening anymore?”

Ten people were killed in Saturday’s shooting and three more were injured. President Joe Biden visited Buffalo Tuesday, calling the shooting “domestic terrorism.”

“Evil did come to Buffalo and has come to all too many places. A manifesting gunman, who massacred innocent people in the name of hateful and perverse ideology, rooted in fear and racism. It’s taken so much. Ten lives cut short in a grocery store, three others wounded by a hateful individual,” Biden said during his visit. He went on to call white supremacy a “poison” to the country.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
rollingout.com

Son of woman slain in Buffalo recalls nightmarish day

Loss is nothing new to Wayne Jones. As a Black man in America, specifically Buffalo, New York, he’s known many people who have died because of gun violence. This time, it hit him a little bit closer, however, because it was his mother. Celestine Chaney, 65, was a breast cancer survivor who stopped by Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 , 2022, to get strawberries to make a cake.
BUFFALO, NY
HuffPost

Buffalo Shooter Let Some People See Plans Just Before Attack

Shortly before he opened fire, the white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed a small group of people to see his detailed plans for the attack, which he had been chronicling for months in a private, online diary. Discord, the chat platform...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
NPR

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Hill

The Hill

564K+
Followers
69K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy