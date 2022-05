The University of California Board of Regents voted to approve the full budget, scope and design for the new hospital, a centerpiece of UCSF’s 30-year vision to transform its oldest campus at Parnassus Heights to continue driving innovations in research, education and health care. Regents also approved the California Environmental Quality Act findings and certified the Environmental Impact Report. The $4.3 billion budget for the new hospital and associated improvements will be funded from external financing, philanthropy and hospital reserves.

