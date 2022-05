A storm-chasing meteorologist was killed in a car crash involving downed power lines during severe weather in Minnesota, say officials.Martha Llano Rodriguez of Mexico City, Mexico, died after the vehicle she was in attempted to avoid the lines on Interstate 90 and was hit by a freight truckm according to police.The Highway Patrol says that the 2021 Chevrolet car she was in was stopped in the road to avoid the downed electric lines when it was hit by the semi truck.Three other people in the vehicle, including Chilean meteorologist Diego Campos, were injured in the incident.“We were doing some storm...

ACCIDENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO