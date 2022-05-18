HBW, VHS Students To Hold Cancer Fundraiser

Newton is a small town rich in history, with many historical buildings such as the Newton Fire Museum, Newton Theatre and the Sussex County Court House. The town is proud of its extremely diverse restaurant selection to please any palate. It has several options including Thai, Mexican, Chinese, Indian, Farm-to-Table, American and, coming soon, Argentinian BBQ. If grab and go is your wish, Newton has small markets, delis and pizzerias, which can satisfy just about any craving you may have.
