Oxford School Board hires independent firms to conduct review of Nov. 30 tragedy

By Peter Maxwell
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
On Tuesday, the Oxford School Board voted to hire Varnum Law Firm to represent the district if an independent investigation is done on the November 30th tragedy.

The district also hired Guidepost Solutions, an independent investigations firm, to conduct the review.

This is the second law firm to provide counsel to the school and it is not cheap.

Just last week, the board voted to delay the review until criminal and civil litigation wrapped up which could have taken years. But last night, the board showed it could no longer wait.

For months parents of students have pushed for this independent investigation, but some in the Oxford community say this decision does not sit well with them.

Jarrod Watson has a son who was shot during the Oxford High School tragedy. He says he does not agree with the board's decision to hire the independent firm.

"You have a standing offer from the AG. You should recuse yourselves. You're too close to it. You want transparency then be transparent," he said.

The offer to investigate the tragic school shooting has been on the table for months.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has already offered her services twice. The board rejected the offer last week.

"Why pay a company to do that when the AG offered to do it for free," a parent questioned.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter tweeted in support of the independent and transparent review saying, "Such a review is necessary and should help restore the trust and sense of security...That oxford students and families deserve."

Members of the Oxford community are not happy and have concerns.

"How can a company they are paying be considered independent in terms of their findings," a parent questions.

