Michigan State

What is the future of abortion rights in Michigan after judge temporarily halts law?

By Jenn Schanz
 2 days ago
What is the future of abortion rights in Michigan? That's the question many are asking after a Court of Claims judge issued an injunction Wednesday, temporarily blocking the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion ban if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

But what does this mean for the citizen-led effort to get the issue on the ballot in November? There are still many steps to be taken. Also, there has been some concern over a conflict of interest with regards to the judge who made the ruling.

That concern comes from the right-to-life camp. Chief Court of Appeals Judge Elizabeth Gleicher has indicated she makes yearly donations to Planned Parenthood, which sought the injunction. She also represented the group in a 1997 case.

Essentially, the injunction presses pause and keeps things as they are in Michigan for now.

"I'm so happy to hear this news. I was scared for my patients and what it meant for them," Dr. Sarah Wallet from Planned Parenthood of Michigan said.

University of Detroit Mercy Law Professor Michelle Richards said this ruling keeps the status-quo.

"The underlying claim is going to exist for quite some time, which is a constitutional challenge to Michigan’s abortion law."

This latest challenge to that 1931 law, coming after Governor Whitmer, who supports abortion rights — asked the State Supreme Court to declare it unconstitutional.

As Michigan and the country waits to see if the nation’s high court follows through on that leaked draft opinion, reaction to this temporary state-level ruling is split.

"They are taking away the rights of people to decide what our laws should be. They are taking away the right of the legislature," pro-life supporter Rebecca Kiessling said.

The legislature could appeal this court of claims ruling. It’s something Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has said she won't do.

A citizen-led effort to add abortion access into the state’s constitution is continuing. The group needs a little more than 425,000 signatures by July 11 to get this issue on the ballot in November, for voters to decide.

This issue will continue to work its way through the state courts. The effort from Whitmer to have that 1931 law ruled unconstitutional is still pending.

Related
WILX-TV

Michigan suspends its 1931 abortion law -- Both sides are surprised

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge suspended a 1931 Michigan law that banned abortion throughout the state Tuesday. While we wait for the Supreme Court’s decision, the Michigan law will be suspended. The law originally made abortion a felony with no exceptions of rape or incest. “We respect a...
LANSING, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
abc57.com

Gov. Whitmer supports preliminary injunction against 1931 abortion law

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her support for a preliminary junction made by a state judge against Michigan’s 1931 law criminalizing abortion. “Today marks an important victory for Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “The opinion from the Michigan Court of Claims is clear and sends the message that Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, should not go into effect even if Roe is overturned. It will help ensure that Michigan remains a place where women have freedom and control over their own bodies”
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Capitol is awash in money, both federal and tax revenue. The take so far in Michigan tax revenue alone has blown by what was estimated, conservatively $2.8 billion. Now there are dueling proposals about how to get it back to you. Michigan Governor...
MICHIGAN STATE
#Abortion Rights#Michigan Supreme Court#Abortion Laws#Court Of Claims#The U S Supreme Court#Chief Court Of Appeals#Planned Parenthood#University Of Detroit#The State Supreme Court
The Detroit Free Press

Attorney for jobless claimants asks judge to stop Michigan from garnishing their wages

A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan Secretary of State pushes for election policy changes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Before the upcoming primary and general elections, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is pushing to change election policies. Absentee voting has been on the rise, especially since the pandemic began. Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney said the high number of absentee ballots makes it nearly impossible to announce winners on election night.
MARQUETTE, MI
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Legislature Again OKs Tax Cuts; Whitmer Floats $500 Rebate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Both Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Michigan Legislature proposed new plans to cut taxes Thursday but remained at odds over the scope and immediacy of any relief. Whitmer called for a one-time $500 rebate for “working families,” adding to her earlier proposals to gradually repeal a tax on retirement income and fully restore a credit for lower-wage earners. GOP lawmakers in turn began quickly passing sweeping legislation that would permanently reduce the state income tax, increase the personal exemption, raise it for seniors, create a child tax credit, fully reinstate the credit for low-income workers,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

You can now use a credit card for Michigan Attorney General FOIA requests

No more writing a check, stamping an envelope and mailing it to an address in Lansing for those paying for public records from Michigan’s attorney general. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced Wednesday that Freedom of Information Act requests can now be paid online with a credit or debit card. The idea came from the late Kelly Rossman-McKinney, who served as Nessel’s communications director, after she learned last year a journalist had to drop off a check in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

