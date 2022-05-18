A 'Bridgerton' costume designer says Penelope's green dress in season 2 is a subtle nod to her and Colin's love story

Penelope Featherington wearing green in season 2, episode 4. Netflix

A "Bridgerton" costume designer says Penelope's green dress in season 2 has a hidden meaning.

Sofia Canale told People the outfit blends the Featherington and Bridgerton family colors.

It's a subtle nod to Penelope and Colin's highly anticipated love story, the focus of season 3.

Fans who suspected a hidden meaning behind Penelope Featherington's unusually green dress in "Bridgerton" season two were onto something, according to one of the show's costume designers.

In an interview with People's Kelsie Gibson, costume designer Sofia Canale said Penelope was specifically styled in a light-green dress to symbolize the blending of the Featherington and Bridgerton family colors. In turn, it gives a subtle nod to the highly anticipated love story between her and Colin Bridgerton.

Insider's Claudia Willen previously reported that each family in "Bridgerton" has their own specific color scheme .

The Bridgertons are often seen in shades of blues and pinks. Meanwhile, the Featheringtons are almost always in brighter, extravagant colors like canary yellow. In episode four of the second season, when Penelope arrives at Aubrey Hall for a Bridgerton family social event, she ditched the yellow in favor of a green dress.

Canale also said Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, was a previous example because her own color scheme evolved throughout season one.

Daphne and the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, were the central romantic storyline of season one . In the beginning, she's seen wearing subdued blue-colored dresses that change subtly as the season goes on.

"When you see Daphne, we pushed her into lilacs in season 1 because of the marriage of the families," Canale told People. "I think that's quite important to be seen."

Fans will likely have to wait until the premiere of season three to see whether the youngest Featherington's changing color scheme becomes more apparent.

But one thing is for sure — the romance between Penelope and Colin is set to be the focus of the upcoming season.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope in the TV series, confirmed the news at Netflix's FYSEE exhibition in Hollywood on Sunday, Insider previously reported.

"Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story," Coughlan said. "I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here."

Canale did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.