ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

A 'Bridgerton' costume designer says Penelope's green dress in season 2 is a subtle nod to her and Colin's love story

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vocdx_0fi6SRPm00
Penelope Featherington wearing green in season 2, episode 4.

Netflix

  • A "Bridgerton" costume designer says Penelope's green dress in season 2 has a hidden meaning.
  • Sofia Canale told People the outfit blends the Featherington and Bridgerton family colors.
  • It's a subtle nod to Penelope and Colin's highly anticipated love story, the focus of season 3.

Fans who suspected a hidden meaning behind Penelope Featherington's unusually green dress in "Bridgerton" season two were onto something, according to one of the show's costume designers.

In an interview with People's Kelsie Gibson, costume designer Sofia Canale said Penelope was specifically styled in a light-green dress to symbolize the blending of the Featherington and Bridgerton family colors. In turn, it gives a subtle nod to the highly anticipated love story between her and Colin Bridgerton.

Insider's Claudia Willen previously reported that each family in "Bridgerton" has their own specific color scheme .

The Bridgertons are often seen in shades of blues and pinks. Meanwhile, the Featheringtons are almost always in brighter, extravagant colors like canary yellow. In episode four of the second season, when Penelope arrives at Aubrey Hall for a Bridgerton family social event, she ditched the yellow in favor of a green dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qgzxb_0fi6SRPm00
Penelope strayed from her family color scheme in episode 4 of season 2.

Netflix

Canale also said Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, was a previous example because her own color scheme evolved throughout season one.

Daphne and the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, were the central romantic storyline of season one . In the beginning, she's seen wearing subdued blue-colored dresses that change subtly as the season goes on.

"When you see Daphne, we pushed her into lilacs in season 1 because of the marriage of the families," Canale told People. "I think that's quite important to be seen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpCkb_0fi6SRPm00
Daphne Bridgerton goes from wearing blues to lilacs in season one.

Netflix

Fans will likely have to wait until the premiere of season three to see whether the youngest Featherington's changing color scheme becomes more apparent.

But one thing is for sure — the romance between Penelope and Colin is set to be the focus of the upcoming season.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope in the TV series, confirmed the news at Netflix's FYSEE exhibition in Hollywood on Sunday, Insider previously reported.

"Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story," Coughlan said. "I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here."

Canale did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
The Independent

Dirty Dancing: Sequel starring Jennifer Grey ‘will not ruin your childhood’, director says

The director of the Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey has promised fans that he “will not ruin your childhood” with the new film.Back in 2020, it was announced that Grey would be reprising the role of Frances “Baby” Houseman in the sequel to the 1987 hit romantic drama.The follow-up film, which will also be titled Dirty Dancing, will be directed by Warm Bodies filmmaker Jonathan Levine. Grey will also executive produce.Production is scheduled to begin filming later this year with a planned release date in 2024.Dirty Dancing tells the story of a young woman (Grey) who falls in...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costume Designers#Love Story#People#Bridgertons#Featheringtons#Netflix Canale
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Identical to Sister Shiloh, 15, On Day Out With Twin Brother Knox

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt had a brother-sister day together, complete with friends and frozen yogurt on Thursday, May 12. The twins, 13, seemed like they were having a blast while getting sweets at the Los Angeles Fro-Yo eatery. Vivienne and Knox, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, joined a friend for the sunny outing. Vivienne looked just like her older sister Shiloh, 15,
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud. Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks. WATCH: Will...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

405K+
Followers
27K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy