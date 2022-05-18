ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniper has opened K account at Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas -CEO

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE), Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, has opened a special K account at Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM) to enable payments under a new scheme proposed by Moscow, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Uniper has opened a so-called K account at Gazprombank and has thus made the arrangements for a contractually compliant payment in euros to this account in accordance with the new payment mechanism," Klaus-Dieter Maubach said during the company's annual general meeting.

"We are in close exchange with the federal government on this procedure."

His comments come just days before German utilities will have to make payments under the new scheme, which has caused confusion among European gas buyers over whether adhering to the mechanism will breach sanctions.

Maubach said that Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to fulfil all contractual obligations and that the company, with which Uniper has long-term supply contracts until the middle of the next decade, remained a reliable supplier.

Between January and April, Uniper received 86 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas from Gazprom, Maubach said, virtually unchanged from the 85 TWh supplied over the same period last year.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers and Miranda Murray

Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 8 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia allows 15 companies to remain listed abroad - finance ministry

(Reuters) - Russia has given 15 companies including metals giant Nornickel and liquefied natural gas producer Novatek approval to remain listed on foreign exchanges, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill in April requiring Russian companies to delist their depositary receipts to reduce the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
