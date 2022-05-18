Slovak government backs plan to tax Russian oil processing

PRAGUE, May 18 (Reuters) - Slovakia's government on Wednesday backed a proposal for a special tax on Russian crude processed in the country to help raise revenue for anti-inflation measures, government officials said.

Finance Minister Igor Matovic proposed the tax on Tuesday, drawing criticism from Economy Minister Richard Sulik and his junior party in the ruling coalition, who said the tax would cause fuel prices to rise more. read more

Sulik's SaS said the party could still veto the plan when it goes for a vote in parliament but first wants to consult the country's sole refinery operated by Slovnaft, which is controlled by Hungary's MOL (MOLB.BU).

The tax proposal comes as European Union states seek to agree on an embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine.

Slovakia, reliant on Russian crude via the Soviet-era Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, has sought an exemption from the oil ban.

The plan envisages a 30% tax rate calculated from the bigger discount now seen for Russian oil compared to international Brent since the Ukraine war started.

Matovic said it could raise up to 300 million euros, helping the government as it seeks ways to help ease the burden of soaring inflation on households.

Slovnaft said in a statement that it was, for the time being, continuing to apply pricing based on market principles.

In February, the government sought a tax on "excess profits" from nuclear power production as it looked for ways to help households cope with soaring energy bills.

It scrapped that tax after the Economy Ministry got a pledge to cap household electricity prices from Slovenske Elektrarne (ENEISL.UL), which operates the country's two nuclear plants and is majority-owned by Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI) and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EPH group.

