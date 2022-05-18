ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

Solana Beach mothers display their art in first annual Pláticas de Mejorar show

By Karen Billing
Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

The first-ever Pláticas de Mejorar art show was held on May 15 at St. Leo Mission Church, showcasing the colorful artwork of a group of Solana Beach mothers.

Pláticas de Mejorar, which translates to “Self-Improvement Conversations”, is a parent support group for Spanish-speaking women in the La Colonia De Eden Gardens community. They meet every weekend to discuss topics such as mental health, family issues and the immigrant experience.

The group was founded by Monica Stapleton, a bilingual marriage and family therapist, mother of three and 20-year resident of Solana Beach.

This year, Stapleton wanted to add recreational opportunities to her group so she brought in activities like yoga and local expressive arts teachers.

“Many women had never even held a paintbrush,” Stapleton said. ”Immediately, I knew we were on to something because I couldn’t get them to stop painting. They’ve discovered talents that they didn’t even know they had.”

This year, the group dedicated an entire month to art and worked with St. Leo’s to schedule a time to showcase their work. The excitement grew and grew as they planned the event together.

Pláticas de Mejorar was founded in 2018 when Stapleton was looking for a way to use her skills as a therapist to give back to the community. She met with local leaders, organizations and schools to assess the needs of the local immigrant community. She found that there was a need for this sort of mental health service, and personal family and community development for mothers. She wrote the curriculum, earned a grant from the city of Solana Beach and started promoting the group.

The group kicked off with a dozen women and right now there are about 30 participants. Stapleton has an open-door policy, allowing women to come whenever they want during the September to May program, aiming to provide a warm and accepting environment.

Community members have come to offer expertise in a variety of fields and allow the women to make helpful community connections.

“It’s just been a really wonderful, positive experience,” Stapleton said. “They’re such a joy to work with.”

The group faced challenges during the pandemic when they were unable to meet but Stapleton was determined to keep it going. Even if they had to meet virtually she felt she had an ethical responsibility to provide the support she said she was going to provide.

She is grateful to have found a permanent space for Pláticas de Mejorar at St. Leo’s, starting outside and eventually moving indoors.

The women created 60 pieces to exhibit at their first-ever art show and Stapleton is already hoping to make it an annual event, possibly a fundraiser for the church.

“It’s a really, really positive, wonderful program,” Stapleton said. “I hope to keep this group going as long as I can.”

Learn more about the group at platicasdemejorar.com

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Escondido Street Festival Returns With New Features, Timeless Attractions

Hundreds of vendors offering food from different cultures and a variety of retail goods from different mediums will gather on Sunday for the return of the Escondido Street Festival. Presented by the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the beloved spring festival is back from its three-year hiatus and boasts new features...
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Del Mar, CA
Entertainment
City
Solana Beach, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Solana Beach, CA
Entertainment
City
Del Mar, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Society
Del Mar, CA
Society
Eater

19 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#St Leo Mission Church
architecturaldigest.com

The Top Gun House Is Now a Stylish Restaurant—See Inside

A Queen Anne cottage featured prominently in the 1986 film Top Gun has been freshly restored just in time for the May 24 release of Top Gun: Maverick. Only it’s not been revamped for someone to live in. Built in 1887, the Graves House is one of the oldest homes in the San Diego area, and it now has a new life as the High Pie at the Top Gun House, a dessert-driven eatery at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California. It opens for the first time this weekend with chef Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality (also behind Cheeky’s restaurant and the Alcazar hotel in Palm Springs, California) at the helm. What inspired the High Pie name is Lazar’s signature “high pie” dish: a fried fruit-filled hand pie topped with mascarpone ice cream.
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Paintings
spectrumnews1.com

Spend the night under the stars at the San Diego Zoo

Things are wild down in San Diego — morning, noon and even overnight. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance nonprofit has two front doors, they like to say, with the world famous zoo in San Diego and the massive Safari Park in Escondido. It's a lot for one day....
SAN DIEGO, CA
Today's Transitions

Living Spaces For Older Adults Has Gone Modern

The Granny Flat is another name for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same property as a single-family home–and these trends in aging-in-place apartments are making a splash across the county. The San Diego-based company Modern Granny Flat specializes in these creative secondary suites that can be found in garage conversions, basements, attics, or new construction in the backyard. Their builds boast minimalist tiny homes that feature rooftop vegetable gardens, modular furniture that can slide in and out of walls to maximize space, and modern design features that blend in with the landscape and elevate the property’s value. In San Diego, these units are extra attractive due to the shortage of rentals throughout the city. Families are erecting these structures for added space, to meet the residential needs of extended family, and as an added rental income opportunity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Team Behind Michelin-Starred Jeune et Jolie Developing Duo of New Restaurants for Carlsbad

The powerhouse partnership behind Jeune et Jolie, one of just three San Diego area restaurants to earn a coveted star in the 2021 Michelin Guide California, is doubling down in Carlsbad where they are opening two brand new establishments that will offer distinctly different modes of dining while adhering to the group’s style, which melds old world techniques with coastal SoCal sensibilities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Machine Gun Kelly $30K diamond manicure designed by San Diego jeweler

SAN DIEGO — Machine Gun Kelly rocked a $30,000 manicure at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. His 11-carat diamond manicure was created by a San Diego-based designer. "It's wild to be part of something like that. Up until the day of, we didn't really know if it was going to happen. He had rehearsals. She had an hour to get the nails on him in between the rehearsals and him hitting the red carpet," said Jillian Sassone, the founder of Marrow Fine Jewelry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego chef Claudia Sandoval embarks on multicultural food journey in new show

The chef has embarked on a food journey across four states for her new show, ‘Taste of the Border’. When Claudia Sandoval was asked four years ago to conceptualize her “dream project,” she thought of her hometown of San Diego and its neighboring country, Mexico, and consequently, the cross-over between the two different cultures.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
383
Followers
943
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy