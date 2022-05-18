Driver Gets Stuck In Concrete In Rochester While Fleeing Police

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A road construction project in Rochester will take a little longer than expected after a vehicle plowed through the newly poured concrete on Monday.

It happened just north of downtown, close to where Broadway Avenue crosses Seventh Street.

Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people.

An officer tried pulling the 53-year-old over, but she tried to get away and drove right into fresh concrete, getting stuck.

She was taken to Saint Mary’s for a mental health evaluation, and will face multiple charges.