ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

State Insurance Fund building approved for Route 7

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wnmxq_0fi6RwXy00

COLONIE — The Planning Board, by unanimous decision, granted the final OK to First Columbia to demolish an aged office building on Troy Schenectady Road and build a new, four-story 107,000-square-foot home for the New York State Insurance Fund.

The 16-acre Riverhill Center is comprised of three buildings, 1201, 1203 and 1205 Troy Schenectady Road. The plan calls for demolishing 1201 and renovating 1203. Once the new building is built, roughly where 1201 stood, it will connect to a newly renovated 1203.

Once constructed, the NYSIF will consolidate operations from Computer Drive in Colonie and Watervliet Avenue in Albany.

At the Tuesday, May 10, meeting the Planning Board learned once the buildings are built the state would purchase the property from Frist Columbia, which would take the complex off the tax rolls. In 2022, First Columbia, which has owned the site since 2005, paid $82,000 in town property taxes and $278,250 to the South Colonie School District, according to the town Tax Department.

Also at the meeting, it was determined First Columbia, “or any future owner,” would cooperate with the town to build a bike path connecting the network near the airport on British American Boulevard to the one that runs along the Mohawk River.

“We had agreed to come up with a solution if it was agreeable to the town,” Chris Bette, of First Columbia, said when the issue was brought up. “Where that died is the town needed to talk to the landowner behind us. We are 100 percent behind it. If the town determines this is a good spot to do it we are happy to help, we think it is a good amenity for the park.”

He said he is amenable to any plan outside of running the bike path through the parking lot.

Sean Maguire, head of the town Planning and Economic Development Department, read a clause into the final site plan that would require the landowner to “cooperate with the town” in making the connection, which he admitted is not an easy thing to accomplish.

There was some discussion about making the connection behind the Keller Motor Car Company as it expands and renovates its facility just east of Riverhill Center. Those plans, though, fell through amid opposition from neighbors living behind the dealership who didn’t want strangers riding and walking past their exposed back yards.

The four-story, 107,000-square-foot new building at Riverhill Center would be built to a “Lead Gold” environmental standard and include high efficiency equipment with solar panels on the roof and low flow fixtures to conserve water. Also, the general office use is a less intense use than medical use to it will generate less traffic, Bette said.

Renovation of the 43,000-square-foot building at 1203 would include the same environmental friendly features, Bette said.

“We commend the applicant for bringing forth a redevelopment project of a property that was initially developed some 30 years ago. It has gone through some life changes but this is a significant milestone,” said Joe Grasso, the Town Designated Engineer on the project. “The building they are proposing being Lead Gold is a tremendously high standard.”

Traffic was a concern and access to the site will not change — with a signalized light onto Route 7 and access to Rosendale Road.

A traffic study completed by VHB Engineering determined the site will generate 266 trips during the morning peak travel time and 251 during the afternoon. It is less than the 375 peak afternoon trips the medical office complex generated when it Kaiser Permanente called the site home.

The state Department of Transportation, which owns Troy Schenectady Road, determined the only modification required is a possible timing of the traffic light with other lights in the area to keep traffic flowing and make access onto Route 7 from other businesses along the corridor easier.

Comments / 0

Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Coming June 1: Gas Relief for Motorists

BALLSTON SPA — The county Board of Supervisors staged a 30-minute special meeting May 11 and approved a pump savings cost for motorists in Saratoga of about .06 per gallon, which will go into effect on June 1. The tax savings at the pump was approved by the majority...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

New Draft Map Redistricts Capital Region, Saratoga Springs Voters

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A new draft mapping the state’s Congressional Districts for the next decade shifts a greater number of Saratoga voters from District 20 to District 21. The proposed maps, drawn by court-appointed special master Jonathan R. Cervas, would specifically shift a larger number of Saratoga Springs residents into the 21st District, effectively placing Spa City voters in a district alongside those in Plattsburgh, Potsdam and other municipalities along the Canadian border. Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik currently represents the 21st district.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Colonie, NY
Government
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Ballston Spa CSD Board of Education and Budge Vote Results

BALLSTON SPA — The Ballston Spa community approved the district’s 2022-2023 budget proposal of $98,575,342 with an unofficial vote of 81.1% voting yes and 18.9% voting no. The Proposition 1, which is the school Budget, received 1,602 votes for it, Proposition 2 of the School Vehicle Replacement had 1,652 votes for it and the Proposition 3 which was the Ballston Spa Proposition I: School Budget.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Public comment sought on Quaker Road overhaul

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Department of Public Works is considering a proposal to repair and repave Quaker Road, also known as County Routes 47 and 70. The road is a busy artery connecting a large variety of businesses, and is traversed heavily by travelers between Lake George, Glens Falls and Hudson Falls. The […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs mayor announces unauthorized use of email contact

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim recently announced the unauthorized personal use of email contact information retained by the Department of Recreation. “On or about May 3, 2022, I became aware of the possibility that an email address list that included email addresses of several thousands...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Maguire
WNYT

Mayors: Redistricting would be a disaster for Capital Region

Redistricting is a huge issue for mayors in the Capital Region. Five mayors put on a united front Wednesday, saying the maps would be a disaster for our area. The mayors from Albany, Troy, Schenectady, Amsterdam and Saratoga Springs talked about how important it is for them to continue to work together.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Landlords give their side as rent prices drastically rise

For the past week, 13 Investigates has been reporting skyrocketing rent prices and a bill that could give tenants more protection from evictions. Now our team is hearing from the other side: from landlords. Landlords say the Good Cause Eviction Bill would be bad for both the tenants and landlords.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#The Planning Board#First Columbia#Nysif#The Town Tax Department#British#American
NEWS10 ABC

Residents chosen to help spend Saratoga Springs funds

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The city of Saratoga Springs has announced the next list of citizens who will be able to weigh in directly on how the city spends its money. City Commissioner of Finance Minita Sanghvi announced the new members of the city's Participatory Budgeting Committee on Tuesday.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Albany woman admits to stealing over $1.5 million in pandemic relief funds

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 67-year-old woman from Albany has pleaded guilty to charges, admitting to stealing over 1.5 million in pandemic relief funds. Debra Hackstadt fraudulently obtained 32 government-backed loans. Those loans were intended for businesses that struggled under COVID. Hackstadt admitted that between April 30, 2020 and...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Report: Schenectady has the worst drivers in New York

A new online report says Schenectady has the worst drivers in New York. Researchers at Insurify, the online site where people compare auto insurance rates, looked at moving violation data for their report. Researchers at Insurify compared the number of drivers with an at fault moving violation on record within...
SCHENECTADY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Springs CSD School Board Election Results

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Tuesday May 17 the Saratoga Springs City School District held their school budget and Board of Education elections. Residents of the Saratoga Springs City School District approved the proposed $137,138,255 school budget for 2022-2023 by a vote of 4747 to 1501. In addition, the bus bond proposition was approved by a vote of 4338 to 1238 and the facilities bond proposition was approved by a vote of 4545 to 1643.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy