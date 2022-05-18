Holy moly did Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi have a historically bad inning against the Astros

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Tuesday night was a bad night for Boston sports fans as their Celtics dropped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat, 118-107.

While that loss was a rough one for a team that was without two of its more important players (Al Horford and Marcus Smart), something even more brutal happened to the city’s baseball team at Fenway Park and it was historically bad.

In case you missed it, Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who was the team’s Opening Day starter this year, gave up not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE home runs in ONE inning last night against the Houston Astros.

Five home runs in one inning! That is ridiculous. That is sad. And it’s just the third time in MLB history that it has happened.

Ouch.

The Boston Red Sox have been really bad this year and nothing has summed up their start better than Eovaldi’s awful inning, which had fans making jokes about him being a good pitcher for the Home Run Derby in July.

After a scoreless first inning he took the mound in the second and served up homers to Yuli Gurriel, Michael Brantley, Jeremy Pena, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez. Houston jumped out to a 9-1 lead and Eovaldi, who has now given up a league-high 15 home runs, jumped into a shower.

Here’s all five home runs, by the way:

To his credit, Eovaldi broke down that inning after the game, saying:

“It’s a little bit of disbelief. You come in with a game plan and a plan of attack – how you’re going to come after them – and you kind of have a backup plan in case. If neither one of them work, and they’re just attacking everything, it’s kind of a helpless feeling out there.”

Yeah, that must have been a really helpless feeling.

The Red Sox lost the game, 13-4, to fall to 14-22 and are near the cellar of the AL East (they have just a half game up on the last place Orioles).

It’s still relatively early in the season but it’s safe to say Boston has issues and might be in for a long year.

Maybe even longer than that inning Eovaldi suffered through last night.

Quick hits: College hoops star wears first suit… NBA Draft Lottery results… PGA Championship best bets.

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

– Former Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren wore a suit for the first time in his life at the NBA Draft Lottery last night and fans had lots of jokes.

– Speaking of the NBA Draft Lottery, Orlando will have the No. 1 pick this year. Here’s the full order.

– The PGA Championship starts tomorrow and here are our best bets, including some Tiger Woods predictions, to get you ready for what should be a great major championship.