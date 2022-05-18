5th Grade Field Trips Return To Essley-Noble Museum

On today’s Senior Spotlight, John Hoscheidt will talk with Robbie Holtschlag from Mercer County High School. Today’s Senior Spotlight is brought to you by Diamond Ag, your ag retailer built to serve, with locations in Aledo, Alexis, and Knoxville. And by State Representative Dan Swanson. Rep. Swanson congratulates all area graduates and hopes they continue learning and growing.

MERCER COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO