5th Grade Field Trips Return To Essley-Noble Museum

On today’s Senior Spotlight, John Hoscheidt will talk with Robbie Holtschlag from Mercer County High School. Today’s Senior Spotlight is brought to you by Diamond Ag, your ag retailer built to serve, with locations in Aledo, Alexis, and Knoxville. And by State Representative Dan Swanson. Rep. Swanson congratulates all area graduates and hopes they continue learning and growing.
High-Tech Small Town is planning youth code camps for this summer at the former Mercer Carnegie Library site. To sign up click here or contact High-Tech Small Town’s Kenzi Lafferty at kenzi@hightechsmalltown.com.
The Aledo Main Street Farmers Market season opens next month at Aledo Central Park. Main Street manager Lindsey Dunn says local, fresh produce will be available every Thursday starting June 9 and running through the end of September.
Dwayne “Ben” J. Benischek, 89 of New Boston, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, with visitation 2 hours prior to services. Military Honors will be provided by the Aledo American Legion. Memorials may be made to the family.
Died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Brookstone Assisted Living, Aledo. Funeral services are 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, with visitation one hour prior to services at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brookstone Assisted Living or the Viola United Methodist Church.
A New Boston man awaiting trial in a 2020 meth case has been arrested this week for resisting a peace officer. 54-year-old Lester Ward was taken into custody Wednesday on a Mercer County warrant. He is being held in the Mercer County Jail on $30,000 bond. He is also facing a DUI charge.
