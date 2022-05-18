ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

5th Grade Field Trips Return To Essley-Noble Museum

 2 days ago

It’s been several years but Mercer County area fifth graders...

Senior Spotlight – Robbie Holtschlag: Mercer County High School

On today’s Senior Spotlight, John Hoscheidt will talk with Robbie Holtschlag from Mercer County High School. Today’s Senior Spotlight is brought to you by Diamond Ag, your ag retailer built to serve, with locations in Aledo, Alexis, and Knoxville. And by State Representative Dan Swanson. Rep. Swanson congratulates all area graduates and hopes they continue learning and growing.
Aledo Main Street Farmers Market Opens June 9

The Aledo Main Street Farmers Market season opens next month at Aledo Central Park. Main Street manager Lindsey Dunn says local, fresh produce will be available every Thursday starting June 9 and running through the end of September.
Dwayne ‘Ben’ J. Benischek – Services 5/21/22

Dwayne “Ben” J. Benischek, 89 of New Boston, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, with visitation 2 hours prior to services. Military Honors will be provided by the Aledo American Legion. Memorials may be made to the family.
Betty L. Skinner – Services 5/28/22

Died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Brookstone Assisted Living, Aledo. Funeral services are 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, with visitation one hour prior to services at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brookstone Assisted Living or the Viola United Methodist Church.
