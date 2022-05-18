ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shickshinny, PA

Military grave markers stolen from cemetery

 2 days ago
FAIRMOUNT TWP. — An estimated 100 brass military designation markers were reported stolen from Mossville Cemetery on Mossville Road, state police at Shickshinny reported.

State police said the markers were stolen sometime between May 1 to May 16.

The markers are described as plate shaped and may have World War, Vietnam, U.S. or Gold Star imprinted on them, state police said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call state police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4510.

