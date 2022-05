On May 10, Bill Hastings’ mayoral term ended, and Dusty Thiele began his first term as Katy mayor, but for the past 43 years, Hastings served the city through a variety of different roles. Before he was elected to mayor in 2019, Hastings was with the Katy Police Department for 32 years with a decade under his belt as the Katy Police Department’s chief of police.

KATY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO