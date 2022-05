Martin F. Ryan, 85 of Viola, Illinois died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at home. Education was important to Marty…his grandkids graduate from college this weekend and he would not want them to miss graduation. Therefore, services are being held later in the week. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Funeral services are 10 a.m., Thursday, May 26, at Dennison Funeral Home. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. The family request no flowers and memorials be left for the Martin F. Ryan Ag Scholarship Fund.

VIOLA, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO