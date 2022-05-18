Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update - Everything you need to know

Minecraft is always evolving, and there’s always something new to look forward to. 2021 saw one of the biggest updates ever with the Caves & Cliffs update forever changing Minecraft’s world generation. However, with a new and improved world, there needs to be new stuff to explore, and that’s what Minecraft 1.19 is going to give us.

The Wild Update is set for 2022 and brings some of the most anticipated new features in years. The surface will get brand new biomes, mobs, and blocks, then you can delve underground for new adventures at the very bottom of the world. With this update, the vanilla game feels just as advanced as some of the best Minecraft mods, and we’re going to walk you through everything that’s been unveiled so far.

New Biomes

Mangrove Swamp

First up, the most ‘wild’ part of this Wild Update is this new variant of swamps. This new warm biome is covered with mud, as a proper swamp should be, and pretty Mangrove trees litter the landscape. As much as new types of wood are very exciting for Minecraft players, what most people are rightfully excited about are the frogs, adding a much-needed new passive mob to the world. You’ll just have to hope a good Minecraft world seed spawns you near oe.

Deep Dark

In Minecraft version 1.18, there isn’t a lot to do at the bottom of the world. The new cave system offers vast areas to explore, but other than a few ores there isn’t anything particularly exciting to find. However, something wicked this way comes thanks to the new Deep Dark that occasionally spawns in caves below level Y = 0. Down there, you’ll have to be light on your feet, as the Sculk can detect even the smallest noise, and they may just summon the unstoppable Warden.

Ancient Cities

The Deep Dark is extremely dangerous, so is the reward worth the risk? The answer lies in the Ancient Cities which sometimes generate in Deep Dark biomes. This huge structure always generates at level Y = -52 and is usually guarded by a lot of Sculk Sensors waiting to blind you and summon a Warden, so be sure to brew some potions. The chests inside contain a variety of items including Diamond gear, a new record disc, and Echo Shards.

Echo Shards are the main draw here, as they can be crafted into the new Recovery Compass, which points the way to the location of your last death, making recovering your items much easier.

New Blocks

Sculk

There are several kinds of Sculk blocks, all with the same weird glowing blue texture. Sculk feels like an infection, as it spread across normal terrain whenever something dies on top of it. Whole blocks of stone or deepslate could be converted in a matter of seconds. What you’ve got to watch out for are the Sculk Sensors, as these are what detect any nearby noises. When they do, they’ll send a signal to either a nearby Warden or a Sculk Shrieker.

If a Shrieker is triggered, you’re in trouble. Trigger it three times and the Warden will be coming for you, but even if it’s not, you’ll be inflicted with the new Darkness status condition that severely restricts your range of vision.

New Mobs

Allay

The Allay beat out the Copper Golem and Glare in a fan vote at Minecraft Live 2021 to get included in the game. These cute little creatures spawn in cages outside Pillager Outposts or in Woodland Mansions and are happy to help players collect items scattered around the place. Simply give the Allay an item and it will scan the surrounding area for more of it, and it’ll go and pick them up. By default, it will drop the items at your feet, but play a Noteblock near it and it will drop the items there instead.

Frogs

Coming in three different colors, frogs are a new passive mob that spawn naturally in Mangrove Swamps. Much like the recently added goats, they don’t do all that much, but they drop a couple of useful items by interacting with other mobs. Frogs will attempt to eat small hostile mobs, namely Slimes and Magma Cubes, dropping Slimeballs and the new Froglight block respectively.

To get different colored frogs, they will need to grow up in a biome of the right temperature. To do that, you’ll need them to breed. Feeding frogs slimeballs will get them to go to the nearest water source and lay eggs, which turn into tadpoles after a little while. You can pick these tadpoles up in a bucket and take them to whatever water source you want after that – just don’t put them too close to their natural predator, the axolotl.

The Warden

The new huge monster that lurks in the Deep Dark and Ancient Cities, it has been explicitly stated that Wardens are not designed to be killed, making Minecraft in 2022 a dangerous place. If you make too much noise near a Sculk Sensor, then eventually a Warden will emerge from beneath the ground. Wardens are blind, but slowly home in on you by smelling you. However, you can use projectiles to make noise and temporarily distract them.

If a Warden finds you, running is your only option. Although they technically can be killed, they have a ludicrous amount of health and can kill a player in fully-enchanted Netherite Armour in just a few hits. You need to sneak your way around Wardens – or better yet, don’t summon them in the first place. You can go Warden hunting if you really want to, but even if you manage to kill one, there is no reward so our advice is to steer clear at all costs.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.