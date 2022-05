STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council tabled an ordinance after its third reading Tuesday looking at potential improvements to Belleview Park’s ballfields. Council heard the third reading of ordinance that aims at moving the process forward of getting lights installed at the fields. Concerns were raised first by Councilman Royal Mayo about the costs associated with the city agreeing to make the move.

