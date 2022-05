Rivian's CEO RJ Scaringe just picked up 41,000 shares of the company's stock. Basically, the CEO bought the dip, and the dip has been pretty drastic of late. Rivian's stock has ranked since the company's IPO, which doesn't come as a huge surprise. It's not uncommon for startups to struggle for years – especially in the automotive industry, However, the global situation right now is a disaster across the board, which is impacting the market negatively, and it seems most stocks are suffering in a big way.

