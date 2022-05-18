18-year-old dies after sand collapses on him while digging hole

According to News Center Maine, a Maine teenager was killed and his sister injured following the collapse of a sand pit they were digging at the beach. Officials report that they were called to the beach entrance on Seaview Road on the Jersey Shore. The beach is in a community called Toms River.
Investigators have revealed new details in the tragic death of a good Samaritan who stopped to assist a stranded motorist along an Indiana road, only to wind up being shot and killed by the very person he stopped to lend aid to.
ELLSWORTH — A response to a civil complaint in Franklin May 14 led the Maine State Police to recover a camper that had been stolen out of Ohio. Trooper Miles Carpenter recovered the recreational vehicle and summoned Lisa Brooke Saunders, 40, of Michigan on a charge of theft of services.
This crash course will get you hyped for summer fun, because this dude knows his stuff!. Canobie Coaster, is a guy who travels the world riding roller coasters and visits amusement parks to try out all the rides and then give his review. This sounds like a pretty fun hobby to me, but what is particularly impressive, is the length that he goes to in the process of doing this. Not only does he strap a GoPro to his body while he is on each of the rides, with a really cool-looking video that gives you an up-close and personal look, he also gives very detailed information on each one. Breaking it down to a degree that the nerdiest of ride nerds would totally love.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — There is excitement surrounding the return of a certain type of fish to Central Maine's China Lake. As of this month, native alewives are reaching the lake on their own. It's the first time since the days of the revolutionary war. "This is really kind...
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Stealing a certain type of plant could result in fines and potential jail time, and even a felony conviction in North Carolina. Every summer, poachers head into the woods looking for ginseng in the North Carolina mountains. But what makes the rare plant so valuable?...
Moving into my apartment, I did not expect that a ghost could possibly be living there. It is a brand new apartment and I didn't think anything of it. Maybe, the ghost followed me on my move, but how could I really be sure?. It all started with cameras in...
The temperatures are heating up, and that means we'll all be looking for different ways to cool off without breaking a sweat. One of the great ways to do that in Maine is by river tubing. Everyone and their mother knows about tubing down the Saco river. In fact, everyone and their mother are probably planning their Saco trip right now. But, there are other rivers in Maine to float on that are far less busy and still offer the same peaceful relaxation as the Saco.
I believe there will be three types of people that read this. The first group is those who read the headline and had to know what this craziness was even about. The second group has heard this same rumor at their own local school and wants to know more. And...
It's been 23 years since a college student from Massachusetts vanished while traveling to Biddeford to visit friends. The last time anyone saw Angel 'Tony' Torres, he was traveling from his home in Massachusetts to visit friends in Maine on May 21st, 1999. He was a junior in college and had his whole life ahead of him, but it all ended mysteriously when he simply disappeared.
WESTBROOK, Maine — For the first time ever, the National Weather Service in Gray has issued a heat advisory in the month of May. As of Friday morning, those advisories were only for parts of New Hampshire, but were right up to the Maine border and hot weather is expected in Maine this weekend as well.
Maine workers struggling to find affordable housing often have to live far away from work and commute long distances. With gas prices skyrocketing and car emissions the biggest source of greenhouse gases in Maine, the state wants to create pilot programs to transport workers more efficiently. With $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Maine Department of Transportation is looking for workforce transportation pilot projects, especially in rural areas.
A bear was spotted in a Michigan resident’s backyard on Monday evening. Midland resident Lou Ann Holland posted images from the encounter to Facebook on Monday, explaining the bear appeared in her yard, off of Westlawn Drive between Homer Road and M-30, shortly before 9 p.m. The bear appeared...
Maine is home to the largest moose population in the lower 48 states. But in one of the moosiest corners of the state, nearly 90% of the calves tracked by biologists last winter didn’t survive their first year. And the culprit? A tiny critter that is thriving in parts...
Maine (WABI) - Newly recorded COVID cases jumping up by 812 overnight, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC,. Also, a resident of Kennebec County died with the virus. Meanwhile, 3,317 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Tuesday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. COVID-19 hospitalizations are...
We've all been there, going along 295 and then some bozo decides the yield sign is more of a suggestion and barrels through like they own the road forcing you to make a quick decision at best and an accident at worst. Maine State Police have taken notice and in...
The strangest most beautiful thing in those shady swampy spots of Maine is called a skunk cabbage and it is quite a sight to behold. You might also know this unusual plant as Skunk Weed, Polecat Weed, Meadow Cabbage, or Swamp Cabbage. You'll know this plant by its big, leafy vibrant green leaves, strange purple flower/fruit, and it's stinky smell. It was used by Native Americans to treat a wide range of medical issues, according to Native Plant Trust, and is found in the Northeast and the Great Lake States of the U.S. and Territories of Canada.
Housing values in all of Maine have gone up since the COVID-19 pandemic began, reflecting both changing living trends and nationwide rise in prices that has made it increasingly difficult for many to enter the housing market. The hikes are centered on southern Maine, the epicenter of the housing crunch,...
Comments / 0