U.K.

Finances: 'Could your family live on £1,200 a month?'

BBC
 2 days ago

This is the question that was posed to Home Secretary Priti Patel. Det Con...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Cost of living: 'Families of disabled people are already struggling'

The government says it understands "the pressures" faced by families on tighter budgets and is taking action. But what does the rising cost of living mean for the families of children with disabilities, who claim their fuel and energy bills were already higher than for most others?. Nazreen Bibi cares...
U.K.
The Independent

Priti Patel told police officers are using food banks while ‘struggling to feed their families’

Serving police officers are using food banks because their pay is too low to support their families during the cost of living crisis, the home secretary has been told.The chair of the Police Federation, which represents almost 140,000 rank-and-file officers in England and Wales, raised concerns that increasing numbers of officers would leave policing as a result.“Over the last decade, we have seen a real-term pay cut of around 20 per cent and other costs haven’t stood still – gas, electric and fuel costs all continue to rise, and national insurance contributions increased,” Steve Hartshorn told a conference in...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Linton-On-Ouse: Civil servants booed at asylum centre meeting

Home Office officials were booed when they met with villagers opposing plans to use a former RAF base to house hundreds of male asylum seekers. The government intends to use the site at Linton-on-Ouse, near York, for up to 1,500 people, with 60 set to arrive before the end of the month.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Uk#Home#Police Federation
The Independent

Husband due to miss anniversary trip after waiting seven weeks for passport

A Welsh man looks set to miss his long-awaited 35th wedding anniversary trip to Turkey after his passport failed to come back in time.Mark Davies, from Swansea, booked the celebration trip to Turkey for next Monday with wife Gillian - but before setting off, both had to renew their passports.The couple sent off their standard passport applications in March. While Mrs Davies’s travel document arrived within four weeks, Mr Davies is still awaiting his more than seven weeks later, with a strong chance he will miss out on Monday’s holiday.Mrs Davies told WalesOnline: “It has been so stressful. We both...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Judge sets date to decide on future of Southend boy in coma

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a boy at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering brain damage. Specialists treating Archie Battersbee, 12, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it "highly likely" he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
U.K.
BBC

Children's Trust criticised by coroner over death of five-year-old

A coroner has criticised a children's brain injury charity over the death of a five-year-old while under its care. An inquest concluded Connor Wellsted died in 2017 following "entrapment by a loose cot bumper" at the Children's Trust facility in Tadworth, Surrey. Coroner Dr Karen Henderson also criticised the trust...
KIDS
Country
U.K.
BBC

Firm owner denies climb in tank rule after pig feed deaths

A company owner accused of manslaughter over the death of two workers who drowned in a tanker of pig feed said no-one would ever be asked to climb in. Nathan Walker and Gavin Rawson died at the Greenfeeds Limited site in Leicestershire when they were overcome by fumes and then drowned in 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Midlands councils withdraw legal claim over asylum policy

A legal claim raised by seven local authorities in the West Midlands over a government scheme to resettle refugees and asylum seekers has been withdrawn. The authorities launched the claim after saying they had "disproportionately carried the burden" of the Home Office scheme. But, they said, a new policy introduced...
POLITICS
BBC

PC fired for not investigating woman's murderer

A Metropolitan Police officer who failed to investigate domestic abuse allegations made before a woman's murder has been fired. Denise Keane-Barnett first notified police of domestic abuse by her estranged husband, Damien Simmons, on 26 January 2020. Simmons poured petrol over her and set her on fire at her home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The numbers behind the UK’s new cities

The announcement of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee civic honours brings the number of official cities in the mainland UK to 76, with 55 in England, eight in Scotland, seven in Wales and six in Northern Ireland.In addition there will now be the first city in a British Crown Dependency (Douglas on the Isle of Man) and in a British Overseas Territory (Stanley on the Falkland Islands).Of the six new cities across the UK mainland, the largest is Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, which had a population at the 2011 census of 171,750.The next largest is Colchester in Essex (population: 119,441), followed...
U.K.

