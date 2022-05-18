Finances: 'Could your family live on £1,200 a month?'

A Welsh man looks set to miss his long-awaited 35th wedding anniversary trip to Turkey after his passport failed to come back in time.Mark Davies, from Swansea, booked the celebration trip to Turkey for next Monday with wife Gillian - but before setting off, both had to renew their passports.The couple sent off their standard passport applications in March. While Mrs Davies’s travel document arrived within four weeks, Mr Davies is still awaiting his more than seven weeks later, with a strong chance he will miss out on Monday’s holiday.Mrs Davies told WalesOnline: “It has been so stressful. We both...

