12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Gainers

  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $0.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY shares moved upwards by 13.15% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Landos Biopharma LABP shares rose 12.75% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock moved upwards by 12.32% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics CALT shares rose 10.65% to $16.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock increased by 10.58% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.

Losers

  • Baudax Bio BXRX stock declined by 29.2% to $0.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Doximity DOCS shares fell 13.09% to $29.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares decreased by 9.57% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics VTVT stock fell 9.07% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • AIkido Pharma AIKI shares decreased by 8.25% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares fell 7.05% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

