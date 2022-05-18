ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

McGrane wins GOP nomination for Idaho Secretary of State

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With 43 percent of the vote, Phile McGrane narrowly beat Dorothy...

idahonews.com

Related
Post Register

Idaho primary analysis: How did Bonneville Republican Committee-endorsed candidates fare?

Leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there was much demonstrated effort from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee to sway voters to what committee leadership viewed as more conservative candidates. Whether it was through the committee’s surveys sent to candidates, monetary donations or “sample ballots” distributed to county residents,...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise Hawks team with Project Filter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Hawks have teamed up with Project Filter to warn people about the dangers of tobacco use. The project is part of an Idaho Health and Welfare effort to help people avoid cigarettes, vaping, and smokeless tobacco. Director of the Idaho Department of Health...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Is the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police a special interest group?

Recently, we have come across comments made in response to news articles and on social media posts where the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police has been dismissively labeled a special interest group that acts only upon self-interest and at the expense of the general public. We have found that many of these accusations are made based upon half-truths and even outright lies and appear driven by a desire to elicit a negative emotional response from the casual observer, usually to support one political agenda or another. As a profession, it is important our perspective is understood, so perhaps a little clarity is in order.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Grizzly bear, yearling euthanized after becoming food conditioned in eastern Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (CBS2) — A grizzly bear and its yearling were euthanized in eastern Idaho after they became food-conditioned. Idaho Fish and Game says the grizzly and its baby were in residential neighborhoods 'where they became habituated to human food sources after receiving multiple food rewards from porches, unsecured garbage cans and vehicles."
ANIMALS
