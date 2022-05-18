ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Gainers

  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock rose 9.3% to $1.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
  • Sunlands Technology STG stock increased by 9.13% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
  • Container Store Group TCS shares moved upwards by 8.87% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sypris Solutions SYPR shares increased by 7.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Worksport WKSP shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO stock increased by 6.81% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Target TGT shares decreased by 23.4% to $164.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • REE Automotive REE shares fell 6.96% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $411.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nordstrom JWN shares fell 6.33% to $23.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods DKS stock fell 5.93% to $86.99. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
  • Macy's M shares fell 5.69% to $20.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
  • Big Lots BIG stock declined by 5.63% to $31.01. The company's market cap stands at $885.5 million.
