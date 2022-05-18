ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zm5pY_0fi6Nrhp00

Gainers

  • Armstrong Flooring AFI stock increased by 8.6% to $0.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares rose 6.38% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $209.3 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares moved upwards by 5.19% to $8.51. The company's market cap stands at $111.6 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares increased by 4.5% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares increased by 4.13% to $67.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Applied UV AUVI stock decreased by 13.1% to $1.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Renovare Environmental RENO stock fell 10.36% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock declined by 9.67% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock declined by 7.88% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Polar Power POLA shares declined by 5.86% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares fell 4.87% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
STOCKS
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Industrials#Spir#Guardforce Ai Co Gfai#Zim#Auvi#Polar Power Pola#Terran Orbital Llap
TheStreet

Dividend Stocks Outperform. Here's 2 Funds Investors Might Consider.

Dividend stocks are outperforming amid the equity market’s volatility, as investors are thirsty for the regular income that these stocks can provide. While the S&P 500 index has dropped 13% so far this year, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index has slipped only 6%. The latter index includes stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 25 straight years.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

Fiverr will profit from the rise of the gig economy for many years to come. Pinterest's user base remains higher than its pre-pandemic levels, and it's finding ways to engage more with existing users. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Coca-Cola Shares Are Diving Today

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer staples sector, including Coca-Cola Co KO, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall following weak retail earnings this week. Anticipation of further Federal Reserve policy tightening has continued to weigh on stocks across sectors. U.S. markets also saw weakness...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PepsiCo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower, dropping around 1% on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $3.5M Of 2 Stocks

Although Dow Jones futures traded sharply lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy