12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Gainers

  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares moved upwards by 34.9% to $0.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
  • DLocal DLO stock moved upwards by 13.14% to $21.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sonic Foundry SOFO shares rose 12.92% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares increased by 12.57% to $19.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $875.8 million.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares rose 9.39% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $131.4 million.
  • Auddia AUUD shares increased by 7.51% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

Losers

  • LightPath Technologies LPTH shares decreased by 17.4% to $1.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock decreased by 11.18% to $1.59.
  • My Size MYSZ shares declined by 8.38% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • MMTEC MTC shares decreased by 6.98% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares fell 6.41% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares declined by 5.28% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $215.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

