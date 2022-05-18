ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How hackers get your password

By Rich DeMuro
 2 days ago

Ever wonder how hackers get your password and gain access to your account?

Recent research has identified four major ways:

  • Password theft
  • Password guessing
  • Password hash theft and cracking
  • Unauthorized password resetting or bypass

So how do you protect yourself? Always use a password manager, and make those passwords 11-12 random characters, which are very secure.

IN THIS ARTICLE
