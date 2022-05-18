How hackers get your password
Ever wonder how hackers get your password and gain access to your account?
Recent research has identified four major ways:
- Password theft
- Password guessing
- Password hash theft and cracking
- Unauthorized password resetting or bypass
So how do you protect yourself? Always use a password manager, and make those passwords 11-12 random characters, which are very secure.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0