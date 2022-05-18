ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Arcos Dorados Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

 2 days ago
Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arcos Dorados Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $229.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.16 0.06 0.01 -0.01

EPS Actual 0.22 0.12 0.02 -0.14

Revenue Estimate 750.54M 676.95M 542.45M 546.08M

Revenue Actual 777.13M 725.84M 592.70M 561.12M

