Man in wheelchair shot in front of South L.A. McDonald’s; 2 women sought

By Tony Kurzweil, Lauren Lyster
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

Police are searching for two women involved in the shooting of a man in a wheelchair outside of a South Los Angeles McDonald’s Tuesday night.

While police initially said the incident took place around 11:30 p.m., they later updated the time to 11:09 p.m., according to a news release.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Century Boulevard in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Investigators say a 75-year-old man was in his wheelchair in front of the McDonald’s when one of two women who arrived in a vehicle opened fire on him.

The women fled the scene following the shooting and are being sought by police.

In the release, police said the shooter is believed to be in her 20s, though no information about the other woman was provided.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe the victim may have been experiencing homelessness.

The shooting did not appear to be gang related, according to the spokesperson.

Police added that they believe this shooting is unrelated to the May 9 shooting of another man in a wheelchair, this time near 45th Street and Western Avenue.

That victim, a 66-year-old man, was shot in the leg by another man, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Bureau Homicide Detectives at 323-786-5166 or 77th Street Division Detectives at 323-786-5420.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or vissit lacrimestoppers.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

