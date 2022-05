HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Commencement for Hutchinson High School is back in its traditional spot this weekend. "Last year, because of COVID, we had it over at Gowans," said spokesperson Marissa Meis. "We are back at the Sports Arena. It's going to be 2 p.m. there at the Sports Arena this Sunday, the 22nd."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO