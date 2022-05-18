ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

5 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

By Wendy Keller
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYvw9_0fi6N1Ke00

Those who succeed tend to share some common traits. If I’d known this when I started my first business at age 15, I would have paused before leaping. While one can succeed by drive (and a little bit of luck) alone, it may be helpful to know if you possess the  traits which can help you attain success as an entrepreneur.

Big dreamers

There are two kinds of businesses in the world: Lifestyle businesses and enterprise businesses.

Lifestyle businesses provide the owner with, well, the lifestyle that they want. Enterprise businesses are meant to grow as large as possible. To choose what your heart really desires, just ask yourself, “What do I really want my business to look like in five years?”

If your first answer is about your lifestyle, plan on a lifestyle business. But if you can think about the business as an entity you want to grow separately, you’re likely the enterprise-builder type. Be true to yourself from the start. It will help make a lot of your decisions much easier moving forward.

Related: 4 Factors From Childhood That Are Strong Indicators of Success

Realistic learners

Starting a business without doing enough due diligence is foolish. Opening a new shop in your town that already has lots of competitors is illogical unless you have a strong, distinctive, clear value proposition. If you don’t have one, figure it out or try something else.

Self awareness

The Oracle at Delphi admonished people to "know thyself." It takes some serious self-awareness to know when you are lousy at something.  I’m bad at management because I assume everyone else should also be a self-starter — see what needs doing and just do it. I’m impatient and incredulous in equal measure when people don’t. I learned that it is easier to grow in the early years if one is aware of weaknesses so adaptations can be made.

What are you not good at?  Everyone says, “Hire your weaknesses." But new businesses sometimes think they can’t afford to do so, or they figure that things are good enough to get by for now. Right now, there are a million people in our hyperconnected world who are ready and waiting to help you out, at affordable prices. You’ll get further faster by recognizing your weaknesses, playing to your strengths and letting go of trying to do everything yourself.

Related: 8 Great Entrepreneurial Success Stories

Courage

When you’re first starting out, everything is new and shiny. I once read a statement that said, “50% of your decisions will be right, 50% will be wrong. The only thing you can do is decide faster.”

As you learn more about business and your industry, this equation will change. But as the market shifts, you will shift, your company will grow, and you will want to stay open by looking for new ways to do things better.

If you’re already up and running successfully, test a percentage — maybe 25% — to see if a new method can outperform the old ways. Be courageous enough to be wrong, adapt, be wrong again, adapt, be wrong again, adapt once more, and become marvelously right.

Tenacity

One of my favorite consulting clients is a forthcoming author who is rapidly growing his third company. When he started his second company, he needed to forge a partnership with one of the biggest brands in his industry.

Somehow, he got the CEO on the phone and told him that he was booking a plane ticket to meet with him in 72 hours. The CEO told him not to come, but my client said he was coming anyway. He finagled a meeting with the guy in a chain restaurant. The promised 15 minutes became four hours. Four hours became a multi-million dollar partnership.

Tenacity means not taking no for an answer. If you can see benefits in your products or services, you have a moral obligation to help others understand that working with you and your company is in their best interests. That’s when you’ll get the deal.

The future is earned by the bold.

Comments / 0

Related
waza sampa

Committed to success

"Commitment is defined as a willingness to give your time and energy to something that you believe in, or a promise or firm decision to do something." I have come to learn that in order to actually be successful, one needs to move from the sphere of interest into the sphere of commitment. Interest is all about curiosity, admiration and fascination. Commitment on the other hand is about engagement and actual dedication to a particular course of action. Desire and interest only give you a VIP seat to watch and admire people who are truly successful.
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Psych Centra

How to Deal with Someone Crossing Your Boundaries

Setting limits is often part of relationships, but if you feel disrespected by someone crossing your boundaries, it may be time to take action. Setting boundaries can be an essential part of interpersonal relationships. When you set healthy boundaries with others, you protect your own time, energy, and needs. Boundaries...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurs#Delphi
psychologytoday.com

Being Human Is Hard

Challenges are a part of daily life, but struggle is optional. Emotional fitness can improve your endurance and resilience. Psychological safety at work starts with authentic and honest communication. A daily gratitude practice helps build your emotional well-being. In a recent conversation with a well-known parenting expert, we agreed that...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Culture Is How People Behave When No One Is Looking

Company culture is defined by behaviors, not words. An MIT Sloan study found no correlation between a company’s expressed values and how employees felt they lived up to them. The behaviors that an organization rewards or punishes bring its values to life. Workplace culture is more than “the way...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oracle
Inc.com

Warren Buffett: 3 Things in Life That Separate Successful People From Everyone Else

Warren Buffett is often recognized for his many business and investing achievements. His wealth-building wisdom and leadership advice have made a difference in my own entrepreneurial career. The mega mogul has uttered countless inspiring and prophetic statements over the decades. Here are three that have captured my attention:. 1. "It...
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Childhood circumstances and personality traits are associated with loneliness in older age

Life circumstances during childhood—including having fewer friends and siblings, low-quality relationships with parents, bad health and growing up in a poorer household—are all correlated with a higher rate of loneliness in older age, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sophie Guthmuller of Vienna University of Economics and Business, Austria.
MENTAL HEALTH
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy