Driving a vehicle with expired registration landed a Peoria man in jail over the weekend. At around 1:25 on Sunday, Deputy Capehart with the White County Sheriff’s Department spotted a white GMC truck with expired registration and initiated a traffic stop. Deputy Capehart ran the license plates on the vehicle through dispatch and it came back that they belonged on a 2001 Chrysler Sport Can. Capehart then made contact with the driver who identified himself as 35 year old Dylan Gene Desper of 1906 NE Jefferson Avenue in Peoria. GMC truck. Capehart ran Depser’s information and found that he was a revoked driver with a warrant out of Peoria. Capehart advised Desper that he was under arrest for Driving on a Revoked License and for Operating a Vehicle with Improper Registration. Peoria would not extradite Desper on the warrant for Domestic Battery.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO